Samastipur: In a heart-wrenching video, an elderly couple was seen "begging" to arrange money to get their son's body released from a government hospital in Bihar's Samastipur. According to news agency ANI, a hospital employee allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the couple in exchange for the mortal remains.

Speaking to the news agency, the deceased's father Mahesh Thakur said that their son went missing some time ago. Then, one day they received a call informing them that his body is at Sadar Hospital.

"Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we've received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital in Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son's body. We are poor people, how can we pay this amount?" he said.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Dr SK Chaudhary, civil surgeon, Samastipur said a strict action will be taken against those found guilty. “We will certainly take strict action in this matter. Those found responsible will not be spared,” he said.

As per media reports, most of the health workers are working on contract basis at the hospital and many times they do not get their salaries. Hence, they ask relatives of patients for money.