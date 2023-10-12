Home

WATCH: Morning Visuals From Raghunathpur Station Where Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express Train Derailed

Meanwhile, the railways official have made alternative arrangements to ferry passengers of the derailed train to their respective destinations.

Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express Train derailment: At least four passengers were killed and 70 others were injured when six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday night. The derailment occurred at 9:53 pm and at least two AC III Tier coaches had toppled over while four other coaches jumped the tracks, television visuals showed.

The 23-coach 12506 North East Express had departed the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 7:40 am on Wednesday for its nearly 33-hour journey to Kamakhya, about six kilometres away from Guwahati.

Bihar: Visuals from the Raghunathpur station in Buxar

#WATCH | Bihar: Visuals from the Raghunathpur station in Buxar, where 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed last night Restoration work is underway. pic.twitter.com/xcbXyA2MyG — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2023

“Will find the root cause of derailment,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on X, even as he expressed condolences for the loss of lives. The minister said evacuation and rescue operations were completed and all coaches have been checked.

“The train was coming at a normal speed but suddenly we heard a loud sound and a plume of smoke rose out of the train. We rushed to see what happened. We saw that the train had derailed and the AC coaches were the most damaged,” Hari Pathak, a local resident said.

Television visuals showed locals rushing to the rescue of the passengers and helping them come out of at least two toppled coaches. The visuals also showed a woman passenger in a state of shock being helped out of a coach by locals.

Several police officials were also seen at the spot helping rescue passengers from the train.

Relief measures were initiated immediately after the incident, with ambulances and doctors rushing to the site.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav issued a statement saying that the departments of disaster management and health have been asked to take immediate steps to ensure the quickest possible relief to as many people as possible. “I have also spoken to the district magistrates of Buxar and Bhojpur (where Ara is headquartered) with instructions to reach the site at the earliest and speed up relief work,” he added.

North East Express Train Derails: Restoration work underway

#WATCH | Bihar: Restoration work is underway after 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed at Raghunathpur station in Buxar last night. pic.twitter.com/3nil8AQoHY — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the railways official have made alternative arrangements to ferry passengers of the derailed train to their respective destinations. A railway official said one rake has been arranged from Ara to end the stranded passengers to their onward journeys. A scratch rake is a temporary rake with a similar configuration as the original train. Six buses too were sent to the accident site to evacuate the passengers to safety.

The railways has also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542 and 7759070004.

