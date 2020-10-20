A pair of slippers was thrown at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday while he was campaigning for Bihar Assembly polls in Aurangabad district. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 'Trump Will Not Accord Special Category Status to State,' Oppn's CM Face Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe at CM Nitish

The RJD leader was sitting on the dais when a person from the crowd hurled slippers towards Yadav, party and official sources said. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Grand Alliance Announces Seat-sharing Details; RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to be Oppn's CM Candidate

A video of the incident showed that while one slipper completely missed Yadav, the other landed in his lap. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JD(U) Does Not Matter in Polls, Our Fight With BJP, Says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

#WATCH Bihar: A pair of slippers hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Aurangabad, today. pic.twitter.com/7G5ZIH8Kku — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Yadav was in the Kutumba assembly segment to address a public rally. The incident took place as soon as he took his place on the stage amid slogans in his support by party workers.

Sources said a physically challenged man sitting on a tricycle is believed to have thrown the slippers at Yadav.

People and the security personnel caught him and took him away from the public meeting, the sources said.

Tejashwi was seemingly unfazed by the incident as he didn’t even mention it in his speech.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari condemned the incident and demanded proper security arrangements for leaders addressing public meetings during the polls.

Tejashwi Yadav, chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance, had come to seek vote for Congress nominee Rajesh Ram of ally Congress candidate.

Ram is pitted agaist Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Suman on the Kutumba reserved seat.

(With inputs from PTI)