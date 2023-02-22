Home

Tej Pratap Yadav Rides Bicycle to Secretariat to Save Environment, Says Saw Mulayam Singh In Dream, Got Inspired

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday rode a bicycle to the secretariat saying he took inspiration from late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday rode a bicycle to the secretariat saying he took inspiration from late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav after he “saw him in his dream.” The state Environment, Forest, and Climate Change minister was seen in his usual white cotton clothes, cycling to the secretariat by his bodyguard.

Addressing the media, the minister said, “Saw late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in my dreams and took inspiration from him to use a bicycle to save the environment.” Yadav further added that he wanted to meet ‘Netaji’ and see his village in Saifai and said that it was the reason why he rode a bicycle to office ‘Aranya Bhavan’ today.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav rides a bicycle to the secretariat. He says that he saw late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dreams and took inspiration from him to use a bicycle to save the environment. pic.twitter.com/Zh3EDruEAC — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

“I dreamt of going to Vrindavan and saw Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). I then went to Saifai. I told him I wanted to see him and his village. We rode bicycles…I decided to go to Secretariat on a bicycle, save environment and spread Netaji’s message,” said Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav.

