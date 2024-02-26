Home

VIDEO: 9 Dead In Freak Road Crash As Truck, Jeep, Bike Collide In Bihar’s Kaimur

Nine people were killed in a collision between a truck, a jeep and a motorcycle in Kaimur district of Bihar on Sunday evening.

Image: Screengrab/X

Bihar Accident: Nine persons, including two women, were killed in a freak road crash after a truck, a jeep and a motorcycle were involved in a collision in Kaimur district of Bihar on late Sunday evening. According to the police, the mishap occurred when a speeding jeep hit a motorcycle, triggering a fatal chain of events, as the both vehicles veered into the opposite lane and crashed into a truck, killing nine people.

“According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place when a jeep, carrying eight people, including two women, first hit a motorcycle while travelling in the same direction. It seems that the driver had lost control over the jeep, leading to the collision,” Mohania DSP Dilip Kumar told reporters at the scene.

VIDEO | Several killed after a car collided with a container in Bihar's Kaimur. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wKkD4eTpBp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2024

Freak accident

The officer said that the collision caused both vehicles to veer onto the opposite lane, where they collided with a speeding truck, resulting in the deaths of nine people– eight occupants of the jeep and the motorcyclist.

“Subsequently, both the jeep and the bike veered into the opposite lane, where a speeding truck collided with them, resulting in the deaths of all nine people, including the motorcyclist, at the spot. The truck driver fled after the accident,” Kumar said.

The incident took place on GT Road near Devkali village in Mohania police station area, the police said.

DSP Kumar said the truck has been seized and investigation is underway, adding that the identities of the deceased are being ascertained.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that no other persons have sustained injuries in the accident, he said.

Bihar CM condoles deaths

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths in the tragic accident and assured that all necessary assistance to the injured.

“The CM expressed his deep anguish at the horrific road accident near Mohania in Kaimur and offered his condolences to the bereaved families,” a statement issued by the CM’s office said on late Sunday night.

The Chief Minister has directed senior officials of the district administration to provide all necessary medical support to the injured, the statement said, adding that senior officials of the district administration have reached the spot.

(With PTI inputs)

