Home

Bihar

WATCH: Truck Carrying Train Coach Crashes In Bihar’s Bhagalpur

WATCH: Truck Carrying Train Coach Crashes In Bihar’s Bhagalpur

A truck carrying a train coach crashed near the Bhagalpur Railway Station in Bihar on Saturday, leading to massive traffic jams in the area.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Bihar News: Days after an aircraft fuselage got stuck under a bridge in Bihar, a similar incident happened Sunday in Bhagalpur district of the state when a truck truck carrying a train coach met with an accident, causing massive traffic snarls in the area.

Trending Now

Officials said the mishap occurred near the Lohiya Bridge, close to the Bhagalpur railway station, from where the train coach was being transported.

You may like to read

#WATCH | A truck carrying a train coach met with an accident reportedly due to brake failure on Ulta Pul in Bhagalpur, Bihar. No injuries or casualties were reported. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/FKcEXi3VKt — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

“The incident took place when the truck carrying the coach lost control and hit one of the railings of Lohiya Bridge,” police said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

“A restaurant is being opened in the railway complex near the station. The agency responsible for opening the eatery was in the process of shifting the coach. Essentially, it was a case of a road accident,”

Vikas Choubey, DRM (Malda Division), told reporters.

VIDEO | Truck carrying a train coach meets with accident in Bhagalpur, Bihar; none injured. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/49fgeZ4T2F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2023

The incident attracted a large crowd of curious onlookers, resulting in significant traffic congestion on nearby roads. However, with the assistance of local police and railway officials, the congestion was eventually cleared, police said.

Plane stuck under bridge

On Friday, a scrapped plane being transported from Lucknow to Assam in a truck got stuck under under Piprakothi bridge in East Champaran’s Motihari.

According to reports, the aircraft, an Air India Airbus A320, was being transported on the road on its way from Assam from Mumbai, when its fuselage got stuck underneath the Piprakothi bridge in Motihari, bringing traffic to a standstill on the busy road.

Visuals of the incident shared on social media platforms showed the plane stuck under the bridge and later being freed with the help of locals and some truckers.

Ex-Air India A320 fuselage gets stuck beneath a bridge in Motihari while being transported from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/5mdhFoetdj — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) December 29, 2023

Reports said the aircraft was being transported on the trailer of a truck, however, it failed to pass under the low bridge and got stuck. Upon hearing about the odd incident, locals flocked to the area and started clicking selfies even as police and other authorities arrived at the scene in a bid to unbind the plane from under Piprakothi bridge.

In a bid to free the plane, the tires of the trailer were deflated and the aircraft was freed from under the bridge.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.