Patna: The Patna High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Nitish government over its handling of the COVID crisis. Pulling up the state govt, Patna High Court said that it may give the responsibility of COVID management to Army.

"At least one order has been complied with," the bench of Justices Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Mohit Kumar Shah observed after the state's advocate general Lalit Kishore informed the judges about the government's decision to impose lockdown till May 15.

"The court will fail in its duty if necessary orders are not passed in the larger public interest to ensure the right of life to the people in the state," the bench said as it wrapped up Tuesday's hearing.

According to a Hindustan Times report the bench said it wasn’t issuing any directions today though the state government had failed to implement its previous directions and their implementation “remained on paper”.