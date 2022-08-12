Nitish Kumar on Being PM Face: Breaking his silence over his Prime Ministerial ambitions, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that such things are not on his mind right now. He made the remarks after bringing a massive political storm in Bihar by snapping ties with the BJP and forming government with Mahagathbandhan again.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health: PM Narendra Modi Contacts Ailing Comedian’s Wife, Offers Support

"I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts…My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good..," said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked that he is being seen as a PM face.

#WATCH | “I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts…My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good..,” says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked that he is being seen as a PM face pic.twitter.com/3yYnOPMT3c — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

Also Read - Bihar: Nitish Kumar-Led Govt To Face Floor Test In Assembly On August 24

Earlier this week, after taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister an eighth time Nitish had taken potshots at PM Modi over the next Lok Sabha elections, saying “He won in 2014, but will he in 2024?”

Meanwhile, when asked about his role in Opposition unity at the national level, Nitish said,”We would want to unite everyone. I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls, I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here”.

For the unversed, Nitish has once again been pitched as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 elections by some, but a majority of the Opposition still view the JD(U) leader with suspicion citing his numerous ‘U-turns’.

A senior Opposition leader also pointed out that Kumar is one among the several leaders with prime ministerial ambitions, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, besides Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “If you assess the personalities in the country, Nitish Kumar is eligible to become prime minister. We are not making any claim today, but he has all the qualities of a prime minister,” Upendra Kushwaha, president of the Janata Dal (U) National Parliamentary Board had said.