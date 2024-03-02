Home

‘Will Remain In NDA Forever’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Assures PM Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured PM Modi that will forever remain with the BJP-led NDA and will never leave the alliance again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 21,400 crore in the state, in Aurangabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Bihar News: Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will not abandon the NDA again and will remain with the BJP-led alliance “forever”. The Bihar Chief Minister asserted this while speaking at two separate public functions where the prime minister was present.

Speaking on the occasion of the unveiling function of various projects first in Aurangabad and then in Begusarai district by Modi, Kumar also said that he is confident that the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) will win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“You (Modi) had come to Bihar earlier as well but I disappeared (from NDA) for some time. Now I am again with you and assure you that I will remain with the NDA forever,” Kumar said.

The JD(U) chief turned the political landscape of Bihar upside down, and dealt a body blow to opposition INDIA alliance, when he severed ties with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and returned to his old ally BJP in January.

Urging Prime Minister Modi to keep coming to the state, Kumar said; “We welcome you (the PM) in Bihar. Lots of developments are taking place in Bihar. I am confident that now things will move faster and Bihar will reach new heights of development. People of Bihar will now feel economically more empowered.”

Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP president Samrat Chaudhary claimed that the Narendra Modi government is the first administration at the Centre which fulfilled all promises it made to the people between 2014 and 2019.

“No other government at the Centre achieved this in the last 75 years. This is the guarantee of PM Modi,” Chaudhary said.

Congress-RJD ‘betrayed’ social justice: Modi

Meanwhile, PM Modi launched a full blown attack on the Congress and the RJD in Bihar, accusing the opposition combine of “betraying” social justice and using Dalits and other downtrodden sections of the society as a “shield to justify their ‘parivarvaad’ (dynastic politics) and corruption”.

In a frontal attack on the Congress-RJD combine in the state, Modi also took a veiled dig at the land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the railway minister in the previous UPA government.

Nitish ‘true champion’ of social justice

Addressing public rally in Bihar’s Begusarai, the Prime Minister asserted that his government has worked for the progress of all and is responsible for social upliftment of the deprived classes.

PM Modi hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the “true champion of social justice” like the JD(U) president’s mentor Karpoori Thakur who was recently conferred with the Bharat Ratna– the nation’s highest civilian honour– by the BJP-led centre.

Speaking after the launch of development projects worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the PM said: “Earlier, such functions were held at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. We have brought Delhi to Begusarai And of the projects launched today, Rs 30,000 crore are for Bihar.”

(With PTI inputs)

