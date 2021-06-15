Bhagalpur: Monsoon is here and roads are yet to be repaired in the rural parts of India. While authorities dilly dally on finishing the work before the rains and waterlogging cause havoc, people of Badger village in Bhagalpur have a new way of protecting their belongings from getting washed up by floods. Every year, Bihar faces severe floods during the monsoon season. The rains have only just approached Bihar and waters from Ganga have already entered the fields on the river bank. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: 4 Subways Shut, Local Train Services Disrupted, Traffic Snarls in City | 10 Points

Bhagder village is located on the bank of Ganga in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The area faces floods every year when the monsoon hits North India. With no solution to the constant problem of floods damaging their houses over the years, villagers have taken control over the situation themselves and come up with innovative ways to deal with it.

One such report by Dainik Bhaskar stated that the villagers have started collecting their belongings in a box and placing it on top of trees to prevent them from getting spoiled when floods ravage their homes. Villagers said that at least 15 major roads damaged in floods last year are yet to be repaired. In areas where repairs have been done, the contractor just filled soil to cover up the damages. As soon as the water level rises, these roads too will be washed away, the report stated

Meanwhile, Bhagalpur district magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen said that preparations have been completed on many levels regarding floods in the district. Polythene sheets, relief material, refuge set-up and community kitchens have been placed where necessary and the anti-erosion work has been completed, the DM said.

On Sunday, IMD said monsoon had covered Madhya Pradesh, entire Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, most parts of east Uttar Pradesh, some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, entire Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, some parts of north Haryana, Chandigarh and north Punjab.