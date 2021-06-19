Patna: In another incident of negligence, a woman in Bihar was this week administered both the shots of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in a gap of five minutes. Identified as Sunila Devi, the woman is stated to be stable and under the observation of a medical team. Also Read - Flying Sikh Milkha Leaves For Heavenly Abode. Cremation With Full State Honours At 5 pm Today | Updates

As per a report by India Today, the incident happened on June 16 at a village in Punpun block of rural Patna in Bihar. Giving details about how it happened, the woman said she had gone to a vaccination camp at a school in Beldarichak on June 16 and soon after completing the registration, she stood in a queue after which she was administered a Covishield jab.

After the first dose of the vaccine, the health officials asked the woman to wait for observation for five minutes. And while she was waiting in the observation room, another nurse came and administered a jab of Covaxin.

According to the woman, even though she raised objection that she has already been given the jab, the nurse told her that another jab will be given in the same hand. However, the woman demanded the authorities to act against those responsible for the negligence at vaccine centres.

In the meantime, the state health department has sought an explanation from the nurses at the vaccination camp.