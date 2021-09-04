Patna: In a horrific incident, a 28-year-old woman, repeatedly raped allegedly by her father, killed her 8-month-old daughter before committing suicide in Bihar’s Gaya district on Saturday, reported news agency IANS. The incident occurred in the Lakhibagh area under the Mufassil police station. The victim had also filed a complaint before the SSP of Gaya and at the women’s police station a week ago, but no action was reportedly taken on it.Also Read - Online Education to be Blamed? Over 40% MBBS Students Fail in First Year Exam in Bihar

The husband of the victim also tried to commit suicide when he saw her wife hanging from a ceiling fan with their infant daughter lying dead on the bed. But he was saved by his neighbours. “My wife’s father was continuously raping her. As no one helped her, she went to the SSP office and the women’s police station a week ago, but the police thought it to be a domestic matter and sent her home,” the victim’s husband said. Also Read - Case Filed Against Bihar JDU MLA Who Roamed On Tejas Express In Undergarments. Deets Inside

“Her father raped her again after she returned from the police station. The cops did not understand the gravity of the crime and showed callous attitude. She became helpless and hence took the extreme step,” he added. The accused father is absconding. “We have registered an FIR on the basis of the statement given by the victim’s husband. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” said K K Singh, investigating officer of Mufassil police station. Also Read - Patna, Delhi, Lucknow And 7 Other Indian Cities That Share Names With Popular Foreign Destinations

(Based on IANS inputs)