New Delhi: ZEE Bihar Jharkhand, the regional channel of Zee Media Corporation Limited, conducted an E-conclave with 11 Ministers on May 29. Named as Bihar E-Vimarsh, the event witnessed a 5-and-a-half-hour session with ministers participating from various departments of the Bihar government.

At a time when the people of Bihar are coping with the situation of coronavirus and migrants' crisis, and trying to find answers to their future, the ZEE Bihar Jharkhand took the initiative to organize the e-conclave with Ministers of the State so that the viewers may get a clear picture of the road to recovery.

Each session of the event lasted for half an hour where the leaders put forward their strategy for the coming days in their respective departments and encouraged people to stay strong.

Ministers who took part in the session included Sushil Kumar Modi, Shrawan Kumar, Dr Prem Kumar, Jai Kumar Singh, Rana Randhir, ShyamRajak, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Neeraj Kumar, Suresh Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Mangal Pandey. The conclave covered various government ministries so that viewers could understand the revival plan in different sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, ZMCL Cluster 2 CEO, Mr. Purushottam Vaishnava said, “Under the E Vimarsh brand, we have organized e-conclaves for ZEE Hindustan with CMs of states and state-level e-conclaves for Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, and Odisha with Bengal and Jharkhand soon following. With so much uncertainty all over due to corona, it is crucial that leaders directly answer pertinent questions to our citizenry. This has been the sole motive behind conceptualizing the E-Vimarsh series.”

The event was orgsanised at a time when the nation nears the end of Lockdown 4.0, and COVID positive cases have crossed 3000 in Bihar as of 29 May 2020.

Apart from protecting the people from contracting the disease and ensuring health infrastructure is up to the task, another issue the Bihar government is facing is that of migrant workers returning to their home state in huge numbers.

Transportation and isolation of incoming migrants who return in lakhs is a huge task the government has had to face.