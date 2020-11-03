Everyone around the world thinks that the entertainment industry is very happening, and success comes to everyone overnight. But, only the ones who have worked so hard know the struggle behind it. Also Read - Saudi Public Investment Fund to Invest Rs 9555 Crore in Reliance Retail Ventures

Felix Huang, also known as DJ Felix , is one of the most popular DJ in the industry and a renowned artist in Kolkata. Also Read - Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi’s 'Ginn' Will Come Out of EVM This Time, Says Giriraj Singh

Just like any other DJ, everyone assumes that DJ Felix’s life is quite appealing with the live tours and parties. But only a handful of people know that DJ Felix was once a school dropout and recklessly used to spend his parents’ money. Also Read - Perfect Goodbye: Family And Friends Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Late 26-Year-Old Footballer With a 'Final Goal'

However, he was passionate about hip-hop music and clubbing. This led him to the world of DJing. In his school years, where seemed to like Bollywood music more, he showed an interest in hip-hop.

But no matter what level you are at, the struggle never ends. When the whole world came to a standstill due to the pandemic, DJ Felix used the power of social media and made a video on a very famous daily soap dialogue ‘Rasode Main Kaun Tha’. His video went viral on social media and gained more than 11 million views. Not just that, he went ahead and produced a banger, a rap song called ‘Jawab De’.

He always wanted to produce his own music and this came as a chance. Lockdown came as a challenge for the world but he saw it as an opportunity and turned what people may see as a curse into a blessing. With his magic of music and a dedicated team, he showed everyone that nothing is impossible and one can’t achieve anything without ambition.

His inspirational journey teaches us a lesson that no matter how bad the situation is, one should never lose hope and hustle hard to reach their goals.

Note: This is a featured article.