$1 Billion Is Peanuts For Us: Anil Agarwal Plays Down Vedanta’s Piling Debt Concerns

The Indian equity market witnessed a grim scene following the publication of Hindenburg Research's report against Adani Group on 24 January 2023. The market rout wiped away $145 billion in Adani Group's market value at its lowest point.

New Delhi: Anil Agarwal, the chairman of Vedanta Group, has said that his company has ample funding options and that it aims to become a “zero debt company”. In an interview to Financial Times, Agarwal said, “Everyone wants to finance us.” He said that the total debt of Vedanta is “less than $13 billion” and that becoming “a zero-debt company is not a distant dream, but a medium-term, achievable goal.”

India’s biggest private miner Vedanta Resources has been battling to cut its debt pile even as its continues to expand into new business lines. Vedanta Group, along with Apple supplier Foxconn is building an ambitious semiconductor facility in Gujarat.

While reassuring that the group is not short of financiers, Agarwal cited Indian banks and “American funds”, which he declined to name. He also said that Vedanta was in talks with JPMorgan and other banks for a $1bn loan, with an interest rate of 8 to 10 per cent. In 2020, Vedanta borrowed $400mn from Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital Group.

Several people raised concerns about the piling debt levels of Vedanta Group after Adani Group came under the attack of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. Vedanta Limited’s share price tumbled nearly 12 per cent in the past month. The yields on bonds maturing in 2026 for Vedanta Resources have spiked around 23 per cent in the past month.

Agarwal, 69, shrugged off the bond market moves as being related to the “geopolitical situation”.

In the interview, Agarwal dismissed concerns about paying upcoming debt maturities worth $900mn by June. While saying that his commodities businesses were “throwing off enough cash”, he added that he expected $9bn of profit across the group for the coming year, adding: “$1bn is peanuts for us.”

In a recent research note, JPMorgan noted that the current financial year would be “critical for Vedanta Resources” as it grappled with debt maturities and interest amounting to $4.1bn at the holding-company level.

“We have seen a recovery of the commodity cycle in recent months, which will improve Vedanta’s cash flows and profitability,” Abhishek Jain, head of research with Arihant Capital told Financial Times. “But refinancing debt will be challenging in the current environment, and their financing costs will increase.”

