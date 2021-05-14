New Delhi: The tedious Covid pandemic period, which started last year and has been continuing in 2021, taught us a few financial lessons. Three crucial things are life insurance, financial security for the family, and growth of investment. Also Read - Lockdown in Karnataka Likely to be Extended Beyond May 24; Here's Why

LIC is offering as many as 10 policies you may want to check. "Let the pandemic not delay your protection plan," Life Insurance Corporation said in a statement.

Here are the 10 LIC Policies

LIC Tech-Term: LIC Plan Number 854 Tech-term is a low-cost pure protection plan to ensure financial security for your family.

LIC SIIP: LIC SIIP (plan number 852) is a regular premium ULIP that provides life insurance cover and growth of investment.

LIC Bima Jyoti: Plan number 860 LIC Bima Jyoti is a non-linked plan to pile up your gains with guaranteed additions on basic sum assured.

LIC Cancer Cover: LIC plan number 905 is a non-linked regular premium health plan to armour your you financially in case of cancer.

LIC Jeevan Akshay VII: LIC plan number 857 is an immediate annuity plan to ensure life-long guaranteed income.

LIC New Jeevan Shanti: LIC plan number 858 is a deferred annuity plan to ensure a steady income throughout your life.

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana: This is an immediate pension plan for senior citizens with a term of 10 years.

LIC Saral Jeevan Bima: LIC plan number 859 is a low-cost non-linked pure risk plan to provide financial security to your family.

LIC Bachat Plus: LIC plan number 861 is a five year or single premium for savings and protection.

LIC Nivesh Plus: LIC plan number 849 is a single premium ULIP with control over risk cover along with market-linked investment.