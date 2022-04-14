10-Minute Food Delivery | New Delhi: After food delivery provider Zomato announced the plan to launch the 10-minute food delivery service from Gurugram, Ola has reportedly launched the service in part of Bengaluru. According to a report by Economic Times (ET), the company has started quick food delivery in Bengaluru through its grocery delivery arm, Ola Dash. Swiggy too is expected to follow suit soon, the report said.Also Read - CNG Price Hike: Auto, Cab Drivers In Delhi To Go On Strike? Know Here

The menu offered by Ola under 10-minute food delivery includes items like khichdi, rolls and pizza. The report also stated that they are described as 'freshly prepared' by the app. For Swiggy it is still unclear if they will deliver food in 10 minutes or more. But they are aiming at cutting the delivery time.

Apart from the target of minimising the food delivery time, the three companies Zomato, Swiggy and Ola have another thing in common, Mukunda Foods. According to ET, all of these companies are working with the food robotics startup. Zomato picked a 16.66 per cent stake in the company for $5 million, which is going to play a key role in Zomato's Zomato Instant.

The report further states that Mukunda Foods does not have an exclusive contract with Zomato. It claims to manufacture machines that reduce the cooking time of Indian dishes by 20-50 per cent.

Bengaluru and Gurugram

Ola has already started piloting its 10-minute food delivery service in parts of Bengaluru, according to reports. Whereas, Zomato will launch its Zomato Instant in Gurugram. The report suggested that the company has already taken one food station in Gurugram. And it will start by targeting four locations across the city.