New Delhi: The inflation in India has been touching record highs since the onset of the Russia Ukraine war. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked its repo rate to control the high prices. In June, the RBI is expected to hike the interest rates further. On Thursday, the government of India announced an excise duty cut on the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre respectively. Along with this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted a series of steps the government is planning to take to curb the rising inflation.
10 Points: Highlights of Modi Govt’s Key Steps To Curb Inflation
- The government announced an excise duty cut of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on Diesel. This is expected to cost the government Rs 1 lakh crore (Rs 1 trillion) per year.
- The excise duty cut will likely have a direct impact on the inflation figures. The petrol prices are expected to fall by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel prices are expected to fall by Rs 7 per litre.
- The transportation cost will also decline, leading to a cooling of the prices of vegetables and other goods.
- The government also announced a Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder under the Ujjwala Yojana.
- According to a tweet by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this will be available for 12 cylinders per year and will cost Rs 6,100 crore per year to the government.
- The government is also planning to reduce customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products in the case of high import dependence.
- This is expected to cut inflation on final plastic products.
- The availability of cement will also be improved by the government. The focus will be on improving the cost of cement, this will be done through better logistics.
- Along with plastics, the customs duty on raw materials for steel and iron products will also be reduced.
- The import duty on raw materials for steel production will also be reduced, according to the tweet by Finance Minister.