10 Tenant Rights Everyone Should Know Before Renting or Letting Out a House

10 Tenant Rights Everyone Should Know Before Renting or Letting Out a House (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Renting a property in Indian metros is getting expensive day by day. A person who’s looking forward to rent a house should be aware of the basic rights he/she is entitled to under the Rent Control Act. These basic rights include the right against unfair eviction, the right to pay fair rent, and the right to access essential services, among others.

Not knowing about these rights covered under the law, he or she can be a victim of exploitation by various parties. Let’s check out the various rights of a tenant covered under the Rent Control Act.

To live in a habitable property. To know the identity of their landlord. To live in the property undisturbed. The right to see the property’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC). They have the right to protest against an unfair increase in rent. They have the right to deny/protest forceful eviction from the house. To get the security deposit returned at the end of the tenancy. The tenant has the right to a notice period if the owner asks for termination of tenancy. Legal heirs of the tenant are also tenants, and under the Rent Control Act, they are entitled to all the rights of a tenant. The tenant is entitled to refer any disputes to the Rent Control Court without being questioned for doing so.

The governing law for the control of rent is the Rent Control Act. The law protects the rights of both tenants and landlords, restricts the power of landlords to evict tenants forcefully, and ensures the security of tenure to the tenants.

A written tenancy agreement should be signed between the tenant and the landlord before moving into the rented accommodation, as per the the Act. If the rental agreement is valid, the rights and duties can be protected and enforced by law.

