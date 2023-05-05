10 Things Parents Must Make Children Aware Before Taking Loan For Their Studies

Home

Parents shouldn't keep children in the dark about matters related to money; it's always better to impart financial literacy to your child at a young age rather than assuming that they'll learn things themselves when they reach the age.

New Delhi: Parenting is an art. New parents should keep in mind several things while raising their kids. One of the things they should note is that children should be imparted the necessary financial education at the right age. Parents shouldn’t keep children in the dark about matters related to money; it’s always better to impart financial literacy to your child at a young age rather than assuming that they’ll learn things themselves when they reach the age.

Parents run pillar to post to ensure their child gets the best educational opportunities. You take loans to fund their higher studies. Let’s talk about things that children must know from parents before they pursue their educational goals.

Why education is important: Children must know the value of education at a very young age, ideally from their parents itself. The knowledge can have serious impact on their future, and the role it plays in shaping their personal and professional lives.

Financial responsibility: Kids should be aware about the importance of financial responsibility. The broader term financial responsibility includes budgeting, saving, and managing debt.

Loan basics: Parents should educate children about the basics of loans, at least the ones which have been taken to fund their education. Basics include interest rates, repayment terms, and consequences of not repaying on time. Children must be aware that once they get a job, repayment of the loan is their primary responsibility.

Debt-to-income ratio: Parents should teach children the concept of debt-to-income ratio. The debt-to-income ratio is a key factor when it comes to determine whether they will be approved a loan of certain amount.

Credit score: Children, at a very young age, should be taught why is it important to make repayments on time. They should be know about the importance of maintaining a good credit score, which can impact their ability to get approved for loans and the interest rates they will be offered.

