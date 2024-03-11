Home

Business

$100 Bn Deal & 10 Lakh Jobs In 15Year; Know Key Facts In India-EFTA Pact

$100 Bn Deal & 10 Lakh Jobs In 15Year; Know Key Facts In India-EFTA Pact

EFTA nations can also export processed food and beverages, electrical machinery, and other engineering products to a huge market of 1.4 billion people at lower tariffs.

India-EFTA Deal (Pic Credit- Pixabay)

Four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) group of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, signed a trade pact on 10th March 2024 with India according to which EFTA countries will invest $100 billion in India and aim to generate 10 lakh jobs over the period of 15-years.

They will receive tariff concessions and mainly deal in pharma, chemical products and minerals, among other items.

“It’s for the first time that we are inkling a free trade agreement with a binding commitment to invest $100 billion in India from EFTA countries on the back of a solid foundation that has been laid in India. There are big opportunities in businesses in the pharma sector, medical devices, food, research and development which can offer…This partnership will create 10 lakh jobs in India,” said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the India-EFTA press briefing, reported India Express

Let Us Take A Look At Key Facts About India-EFTA Pact

Boost To Investment & Trade

India’s main motive behind the pact is to boost exports of pharmaceuticals, garments, chemicals and machinery at the same time it will boost intercountry investment in food processing, automobiles, railways and the financial sector.

So far India’s exports to the EFTA is around $2.8 billion and imports were about $22 billion during the same period.

EFTA nations are the world’s ninth largest merchandise trader comprises With a population of 13 million and combined GDP crosses $1 trillion. So with this PACT will help India to reach across borders for trade.

How Will Swiss Companies Benefit?

The pact will help Swiss manufacturers of products like machinery, luxury items like watches and transport.

EFTA nations can also export processed food and beverages, electrical machinery, and other engineering products to a huge market of 1.4 billion people at lower tariffs.

EFTA Deal & Trade Deficit

India is under a trade deficit with most of its top partners. The India-EFTA pact is expected to widen the trade gap. As the pact will give market access to EFTA, it will help India to generate economic activity and jobs.

India Swiss Relations:

The biggest partner in the EFTA is Switzerland. India is its fourth-largest trading partner in Asia and the largest in South Asia.

There are around 300 Swiss companies such as Holcim, Sulzer, Nestle, and Novartis, also banks such as UBS IT companies like TCS, Infosys and HCL work in Switzerland. So overall trade ties among India and Switzerland will improve.

Which Indian Can Get Benefits from EFTA Investment ?

The funds from the EFTA region include Norway’s $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund,which is already in profit of $213 billion in 2023 which can give best returns on its investments in technology stocks.

Apart from this India may get major investment flow into the chemical sectors, pharma, food processing and engineering sectors. Government officials said that EFTA is also looking at joint ventures (JVs) in the above-mentioned sectors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.