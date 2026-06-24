100% Label Ban: How will FSSAI’s decision affect popular brands from July? Is it beneficial for consumers?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) decision to ban food companies from using ‘100%’, ‘100% pure’ and similar labels on their products raises the question: How will the decision affect popular brands from July?

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100% Label Ban: How will FSSAI’s decision affect popular brands from July? Is it beneficial for consumers? | Image: X

100% Label Ban: Popular food brands spend crores on branding and advertising in order to connect their products with consumers. A single tagline can cost seven digits. However, the recent decision by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to bar food companies from using ‘100%’, ‘100% pure’ and other similar claims on labels and packaging is going to cost brands a lot. The decision has been taken to restrict and prevent brands from using misleading marketing claims, improving transparency for consumers.

However, for food businesses, complying with the rule goes beyond simply changing product labels.

The issue has ignited a broader debate over whether regulators can protect consumers without placing a heavy compliance burden on businesses. According to industry experts, success depends not just on the rules, but on their implementation.

For consumers, it is just a cosmetic change, but for companies, the change will trigger operational, regulatory and financial consequences.

Rishi Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of TeamLease RegTech told NDTV that “a label change can seem straightforward on the outside, just update the packaging and move on. In reality, it triggers a long chain of operational, regulatory and financial consequences across the business.”

Label Changes Could Impact Hundreds Of Product Variants

Notably, a mid-sized food company operating in India may sell 200 to 500 product variants. If take an example of ketchup, it can also come in several pack sizes, packaging types and language versions. Now, the companies must redesign every affected product. It will be approved and reprinted.

This is very lengthy, as it involves changing artwork, obtaining necessary approvals from FASSAI, replacing printing plates, and producing fresh packaging material. The entire process will cost in crores before a single revised product reaches consumers.

It is worth noting that the food processing industry is a major part of the country’s economy and contributes around 17.6 percent to gross value added (GVA). It also accounts for nearly 7.93 per cent of manufacturing GVA. Not only is the sector responsible for providing direct and indirect jobs to more than 7 million people.

Is It Beneficial For Consumers?