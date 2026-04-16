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100 per cent supply to domestic LPG, PNG: Modi government makes BIG statement amid LPG crisis reports

‘100 per cent supply to domestic LPG, PNG’: Modi government makes BIG statement amid LPG crisis reports

The Petroleum Ministry said domestic LPG and PNG supplies are stable, with 98% booking fulfilment and no dry-outs at distributorships.

PM Modi- File image

LPG supply update: In a significant statement amid reports of LPG supply issues in the country, the Modi government has given a big statement. In a recent statement given by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Thursday, supply of LPG to domestic households remains normal against online bookings, which have increased to 98 per cent and no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships despite the supply being affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. The government has also made it clear that supply to domestic LPG, PNG is being ensured.

What central government said on domestic LPG, PNG supply?

Most importantly, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that 100 per cent supply is being made to domestic LPG, domestic PNG and CNG for vehicles. The ministry said in a statement that deliveries based on the Authentication Code (DAC) received on the registered mobile number of the consumer have increased to around 92 per cent, which is preventing diversion at the distributor level, it said.

Government shares data on rising PNG connections in country

About 4.58 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and about 5.1 lakh additional customers have registered for new connections since March this year. Till April 15, about 35,000 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in website.

What steps is government taking for cooking gas availability?

States have been advised to facilitate new PNG connections for domestic and commercial consumers. For commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals and educational institutions. Besides this, priority has also been given to pharma, steel, automobile, seed and agriculture.

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Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the government is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG. Beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information, the ministry said. Also, LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

The Ministry of Coal has directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to supply additional coal to states for distribution to small and medium consumers. Moreover, alternative fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available to ease pressure on LPG demand.

Update on 5 kg LPG cylinders

In addition to this, the supply of 5 kg LPG cylinders to migrant labour is also doubled based on the average daily supply on March 2 and 3. About 15.5 lakh 5 kg LPG cylinders have been sold since March 23. On Wednesday, 7930 MT of commercial LPG (equivalent to more than 4.17 lakh – 19 Kg cylinders) was sold, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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