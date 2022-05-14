New Delhi: Even as the COVID-19 situation in the country has improved significantly over the past few months, companies across the country have started encouraging their employees to be back to office. Major IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have also been encouraging their staff to join the office physically. They are also planning to opt for the hybrid model of work when it comes to calling employees back to the office. Here’s how major IT firms are planning to call their employees back to offices.Also Read - Does WFH Really Impact Employee's Overall Productivity? Study Reveals Surprising Facts

Tata Consultancy Services WFH plan

TCS has said it is rolling out ’25X25 model’ and setting up occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks for its employees. This model will require not more than 25 per cent of its associates to work from an office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office. Also Read - IT Job Alert! This Company is Hiring 30,000 Freshers, Experienced Employees. Location, Qualification & Other Details Here

The IT company said the journey to the 25/25 model is to first bring people back to physical offices and gradually transition into the hybrid work model. Also Read - 100% Work From Home Off The Table Forever? Infosys, TCS, And Other IT Majors Expect 20-50% Staff in Office Soon | Deets Inside

“We will be getting our employees back to offices in the coming months. We are already starting to encourage our associates to return to their respective offices. Senior management level executives have started working from offices regularly.”

HCL WFH plan

Other major IT firms like Infosys, Cognizant and HCL Tech are also shifting to the hybrid model and are planning employees’ phased return to the office. “We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. At present, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model,” an HCL spokesperson said.

Infosys WFH plan

Motivating staff to attend office in person for once or twice a week, IT major Infosys has reportedly said that the return to office will be a calibrated.

Richard Lobo, Executive Vice President, Head HR, Infosys said that company expects a hybrid model in which approximately 40-50 per cent of employees are likely to work from office post subsequent phases of return to office.

Cognizant WFH plan

Cognizant Technology Solutions called its employees back to the office earlier in April 2022. In an internal email addressed to employees, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries wrote, “Given the uncertain path of the Omicron variant and the ebb and flow of outbreaks of new COVID cases globally, we will begin to return to the office in April 2022. Until then, travel and office-based work will remain restricted.”

Tata Consultancy Services’ Hiring Plan

According to a report in news18.com, TCS’s hiring momentum will be similar to the last fiscal. “The company is starting the year with a hiring target of 40,000 and will step it up if need be during the year,” said TCS Chief Operating Officer N G Subramaniam has said earlier.

In 2021-22, the company’s attrition stood at 17.4 per cent, compared with 7.3 per cent a year ago. Even during the December 2021 quarter, TCS attrition was 15.3 per cent. The TCS management said that though on the last-twelve-months (LTM) basis, the numbers are high; on an incremental basis, the numbers are coming down.

Both TCS and Infosys in total made 61,000 campus hires in the financial year 2020-21. This increased multifold in FY22 and is likely to continue. TCS and Infosys hired 1 lakh and 85,000 freshers, respectively, in FY22.