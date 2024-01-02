Home

10:1 Stock Split: Sigachi Industries Stocks Hit Fresh 52-week High | Check Details Here

10:1 Stock Split in 2023: The share price of Sigachi Industries witnessed a major rise on Tuesday. The share price went up over 16 per cent intraday to quote its 52-week high of Rs 60.40 a share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from its previous close of Rs 51.65 apiece.

Notably, the scrip has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 13.04 per cent returns in this period.

Sigachi Industries Share: Check Key Details

Sigachi Industries is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 5.18 per cent (calculated from weighted average price).

The sector has witnessed action in the stock market with pharmaceuticals and drugs gaining by 2.19 per cent.

The stock was trading in green to quote at Rs 60.10 apiece, up by 16.36 per cent on the NSE, when this report was getting filed.

As per the data available on the BSE website, this pharma stock traded ex-split on 9th October 2023 and the stock was subdivided in 10:1 ratio. This means, one stock was split into 10 stocks.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

