Home

Business

107 Percent Return in 6 Months: This Heavy Electric Equipment Maker Approves to Convert Warrants Into Equity Shares

107 Percent Return in 6 Months: This Heavy Electric Equipment Maker Approves to Convert Warrants Into Equity Shares

GG Engineering Limited has approved conversion of 13.50 crore warrants into 13.5 crore equity shares at Rs 1.32 per share.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: GG Engineering shares have given a return of 13 per cent to investors in the last 5 days. In the last 6 months, GG Engineering shares have made investors rich by giving multibagger returns of over 100 per cent from the level of Rs 1.07. The counter surged around 5 even today to hit the upper price band of Rs 2.35. The counter had closed at Rs 2.24 on Monday.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, GG Engineering Limited has informed the stock market that a meeting of its Board of Directors was held on Monday, January 22, in which approval has been given to convert 13.5 crore warrants into equal number of equity shares.

You may like to read

GG Engineering Limited has approved conversion of 13.50 crore warrants into 13.5 crore equity shares at Rs 1.32 per share.

Earlier, the small cap company said that it has received an order for supply of raw materials worth Rs 21 crore from a leading industrial house of the country.

GG Engineering Limited has won this contract for supply of iron raw material.

Meanwhile, Equity benchmark indices opened with a positive note on Tuesday led by robust buying in healthcare and IT sector stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 561.13 points or 0.79 per cent to 71,984.78 points in early trade. The Nifty climbed 160.45 points or 0.74 per cent to 21,732.25 points.

Among the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and TCS were the major gainers.

In contrast, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Maruti were among the losers. BSE midcap index was down 0.68 per cent while small cap lost 0.83 per cent in the morning hours. As many as 20 stocks of the 30-share benchmark were trading in green, while 28 constituents of the broader Nifty were trading with gains.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.