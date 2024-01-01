Home

1:1 Bonus Shares: Integra Essentia Shares Jump 4.72 Percent As Company Sets Record Date

The board of directors of Integra Essentia, which specialises in life essentials such as agro products, has fixed January 11, 2024 as the record date for the issuance of bonus shares.

1:1 Bonus Shares: Shares of Integra Essentia jumped around 4.72 per cent in the morning trade on Monday i.e. January 1, 2024 and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 7.32. The counter had closed at Rs 6.99 in the last trading session. The surge in the price comes after the company fixed the record date for the issuance of bonus shares.

The company has stated that it will issue a bonus of one equity share of Re 1 each for every one existing equity share of Re 1.

“Bonus Issue of 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each for every 1 (One) existing equity shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each,” the company said in an exchange filing.

“This is to inform that in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, January 11, 2024 as the Record Date…” the company said.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it will acquire an additional substantial stake in Brewtus Beverages Pvt Ltd (BBPL). Brewtus Beverages is currently an associate concern with Integra Essential holding about 25.76 per cent of the equity.

“The Company after the additional enhancement in stakes will hold about 51 per cent of BBPL, making it a subsidiary concern,” it said.

