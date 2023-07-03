Home

11-Year-Old Shfa Earns Millions By Making Videos On YouTube, Her Story Is An Inspiration For Many Kids

Shfa’s success story is an inspiration for many children across the world and highlights the significant earning potential and global reach that video platforms offer to talented people.

Shfa in the past week has accumulated $77,400 in earnings and in the last 30 days, her earnings have reached $1.27 million.

New Delhi: In today’s digital era, video platforms like YouTube have become a major source of income for many people, especially youngsters. One such youngster is Shfa who has become a sensation on YouTube with her personal channel. An extraordinary young YouTuber, Shfa has gained name and fame through her channel.

With her YouTube channel, 11-year-old Shfa has inspired many children from across the world. Her YouTube channel focuses on exciting challenges with the beloved characters from Frozen, Elsa and Anna. These videos are generally titled in Arabic, reflecting her background and the fact that she hails from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shfa’s Mother Manages YouTube Channel

As she is a minor, Shfa’s mother manages her YouTube channel, which has flourished and have received millions of views. Since March 29, 2015, Shfa has gained a devoted following from children around the world.

With approximately 40 million subscribers, Shfa’s channel generates substantial income for her family as well. The videos on her channel have received over 22 billion views, contributing to a significant revenue stream.

Shfa Earns Around $1.21 Per 1000 Views

As per the YouTube data analysis and a report from ABPlive, Shfa earns around $1.21 per 1000 views, which is approximately Rs 100.

Interestingly, Shfa in May 2023 alone earned $200,000 from her YouTube channel, and on multiple occasions, her monthly earnings have exceeded $300,000.

Shfa In Past Week Has Accumulated $77,400

Shfa in the past week has accumulated $77,400 in earnings and in the last 30 days, her earnings have reached $1.27 million, and an impressive $6.76 million in the last three months.

Her YouTube channel, with a total of 984 videos in the last eight years, Shfa’s earnings have crossed billion-dollar mark and her estimated net worth stands at approximately $50 million, which is over Rs 410 crore.

An Inspiration For Many Children

Apart from Shfa, the Wall Street Journal recently listed the lives of four children: Vlad, Niki, Diana, and Nastya. These young inspirations are the faces of three popular YouTube channels: Vlad and Niki, Like Nastya, and Kids Diana Show. These personal YouTube channels have received over 300 million subscribers.

