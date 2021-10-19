New Delhi: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday said it has arrested 12 people, including three HDFC Bank employees, for attempting fraudulently to withdraw money from the account of an NRI. Giving further details, DCP (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra said there is one more person behind it, most likely the mastermind, he will be arrested soon.Also Read - Home Loan Interest at All-Time Low: HDFC Announces Home Loan at 6.7% Interest, Here’s How to Apply

12 arrested including 3 HDFC employees for attempting fraudulent withdrawal from a high value NRI account. There is one more person behind it, most likely the mastermind, he will be arrested soon: DCP (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra pic.twitter.com/GZBYQBaskS — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021



As per the updates from the police, the bank filed a complaint after noticing several unauthorised attempts to access a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) account using internet banking services and to withdraw cash it using a fraudulently obtained cheque book.

The police further added that the miscreants tried to replace a US-based mobile phone number associated with the bank account with an identical Indian number.

On the other hand, the HDFC Bank alleged that 66 attempts were made to access the internet banking services of the account.

“During investigation, the police conducted raids on 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and arrested 12 people, including three employees of the bank who were involved in issuing the cheque book, updating the mobile phone number and removing the debt freeze of the account,” KPS Malhotra added.

He said that the miscreants came to know somehow that the account was dormant and had huge funds, and they began gathering information about it.

The DCP also added that the group lured in an employee of the bank for issuing a cheque book and removing the account’s debt freeze by promising her Rs 10 lakh and they also promised to buy insurance from her for Rs 15 lakh, a target assigned to her by the bank for appraisal purposes.

In a statement, HDFC Bank said, “Our systems detected unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact in certain accounts. We reported the matter to law enforcement agencies for further and necessary investigation, and lodged an FIR.”

Based on the FIR, the police have arrested some suspects, including bank staff, it said, adding, “We have suspended bank staff pending outcome of the investigation.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)