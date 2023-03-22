12-Hour Shift, More Women In Factories: What Apple Wants From India To ‘Diversify Beyond China’

Home

It is said that the executives from Apple and the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association lobby group — which represents the US company as well its suppliers such as Foxconn, Pegatron Corp and Wistron Corp — met with the Stalin-led state government officials over six months to push for the reforms.

New Delhi: Nobody expected India’s road to dominate China in the technology arena to be easy. But when facts and figures come in, the road to take might seem harder than expected. Even as several state governments in the country are trying to woo Apple Inc. to set up production houses in their respective states, the Cupertino tech giant is reportedly seeking changes in India’s labour laws.

The state of Tamil Nadu, where Apple’s top supplier Foxconn Technology Group operates the nation’s largest iPhone plant, is considering passing new rules that will make factory shifts more flexible, reported Bloomberg quoting people familiar with the matter.

Apple comfortably produced its devices in China, and yielded the profits for the longest time — then Coronvirus outbreak happened, pushing the world’s second largest economy to an absolute halt. The infamous zero-Covid policy of the Xi Jinping government resulted in the temporary shutdown of Foxconn’s largest iPhone manufacturing facility the country.

Such instances have forced Apple to shift production away from China to countries including India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s local manufacturing push, financial incentives et cetera have led Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron to ramp up in the South Asian nation.

WHAT ARE THE CHANGES PROPOSED BY APPLE

The suggested changes to the labour law in India include allowing more overtime and permitting factories to operate two shifts of 12 hours each, instead of the previous three shifts that each went on for eight hours, as per the report.

Apple Inc. also envisions to encourage more women to work in factories; women could avoid commuting on night buses by having more flexible shifts. As per the report, Apple and its suppliers are also in talks to build large working women’s hostels in and around factory complexes, which would reduce travel time.

Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron together employ nearly 60,000 workers in India. A significant part of that number are women, aged between 19 and 24.

“In electronics manufacturing, thanks to the hygienic environment and the roles in the units, women are a natural fit,” ICEA said in the 36-page recommendation document it submitted to the Tamil Nadu government, which was seen by Bloomberg News. “Women have superior manual dexterity, which is necessary for high-precision electronics assembly,” it added.

The state of Karnataka, which houses Wistron’s iPhone plant and where Foxconn is set to build a new $700 million facility, passed legislation in recent weeks to allow for labor rule changes. Financial Times earlier reported about Apple’s lobbying in the state.

Other Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, home to Samsung Electronics Co’s smartphone factory, will also possibly follow Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, two of the people told Bloomberg News.

