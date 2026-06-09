12 Years of Modi Government: 5 ways PM Modi completely changed the way Indians spend money

Discover how 12 years of the Modi government fundamentally re-engineered India’s economy, shifting a cash-dependent nation into a global leader in real-time digital payments.

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12 Years of Modi Government

12 Years of Modi Government: As the Modi government completes twelve years of governance in the country, the rapid evolution of India’s financial landscape stands as one of the most comprehensive economic transformations of the 21st century. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the flagship “Digital India” vision evolved from a set of tech-centric policies into a sweeping re-engineering of the national economy. This journey began not with a smartphone app, but with a structural crusade against financial exclusion and cash-based leakages.

By strategically weaving together biometric identity, massive formal banking access for the unbanked, and collateral-free credit, the Modi administration systematically built a new blueprint for public digital infrastructure. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) became the hyper-visible engine of this machine, but it was supported by broader shifts in government spending transparency and a deliberate policy push to formalize the informal economy.

Launched in 2016, UPI did not merely introduce a new payment alternative; it fundamentally restructured how a nation of over 1.4 billion people interacts with money. By aligning regulatory foresight with the Prime Minister’s push for a cashless economy, the platform stripped away the traditional friction points of banking such as complex routing codes and steep transactional fees making digital finance accessible to the masses.

The resulting shift has been both swift and monumental. Under PM Modi’s administration, India has decisively transitioned from a traditionally cash-dominant, underbanked society into a vibrant, digital-first economy.

Also read: 12 Years of Modi Government: From Article 370 to Ram Mandir, 12 historic decisions that defined 12 years of Modi Sarkar

From rural street vendors accepting micro-payments via simple QR codes to major commercial enterprises, UPI has democratized commerce in a way traditional credit card networks never could, turning financial inclusion into a reality on the ground.

This meteoric rise reflects a deliberate national strategy to use technology as a tool for equitable growth. By bridging the gap between elite banking institutions and previously unbanked populations, the initiative has done more than just modernize retail trade, it has created a robust global blueprint for public digital goods.

Also read: 12 Years of Modi Govt: How Direct Benefit Transfer, Jan Dhan blocked corruption in welfare schemes

1. Building the Foundation via the JAM Trinity

Before digital payments could thrive, millions of unbanked citizens needed a way into the system. PM Modi’s administration introduced the JAM Trinity, linking Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar identity cards and Mobile numbers. This massive push created over 500 million new bank accounts, setting up the foundation for a mobile-first economy.

2. Breaking Monopolies with Interoperable UPI

Traditional digital banking was fragmented and restricted by private card networks and complex routing codes. By backing the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch UPI in 2016, the government introduced a single platform that brings all bank accounts together. This eliminated transaction fees and clearing hours, making instant money transfers effortless.

3. Democratizing the Micro-Economy

Credit card companies historically ignored small vendors due to high setup costs and processing fees. PM Modi’s policy of zero-merchant fees on UPI made digital transactions entirely free for small businesses. Today, millions of street vendors and small grocers accept micro-payments via simple QR codes, moving the informal economy online.

4. Revolutionizing Welfare with Direct Transfers

The administration fundamentally altered government-to-citizen spending by leveraging this new digital grid. By routing subsidies and relief funds directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, PM Modi’s governance model bypassed administrative middlemen. This direct pipeline eliminated corruption leakages and taught millions of citizens to trust digital money.

5. Driving a “Cashless-First” Cultural Shift

Shifting a cash-reliant population required a massive behavioral change. The government catalyzed this pivot through constant structural nudges from immediate policy shifts to supporting visual innovations like merchant soundboxes.