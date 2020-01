New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has released a list of bank holidays for the upcoming year 2020. In January, 14 bank holidays, including Sundays, are there. So plan your bank works accordingly. Well, of course, all holidays are not applicable to the banks of all regions.

The list of holidays: New Year’s Day (Jan 1), Guru Govind Singh Birthday (Jan 2), Imoinu Iratpa (Jan 7), Gaan-Ngai (Jan 8), Makar Sankranti (Jan 14), Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makara Sankranti Festival/Pongal/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja (Jan 15), Thiruvalluvar Day (Jan 16), Uzhavar Thirunal (Jan 17), Netaji Jayanti ( Jan 23), Basanta Panchami (Jan 30).

Complete List of National Bank Holidays in the Year 2020 Here:

Republic Day – January 26 (Sunday)

Mahashivratri – February 21 (Friday)

Holi – March 10 (Tuesday)

Ram Navmi – April 2 (Thursday)

Good Friday – April 10 (Friday)

Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14 (Tuesday)

Eid al-Fitr – May 25 (Monday)

Eid al-Adha – August 1 (Saturday)

Krishna Janmashtami – August 11 (Tuesday)

Independence Day – August 15 (Saturday)

Muharram – August 30 (Sunday)

Gandhi Jayanti – October 2 (Friday)

Dussehra – October 26 (Monday)

Eid Milad-un-Nabi – October 30 (Friday)

Diwali – November 14 (Saturday)

Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 30 (Monday)

Christmas – December 25 (Saturday)