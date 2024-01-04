Home

155 Percent Return in 1 Year: Industrial Investment Trust Shares Hit 5 Percent Upper Circuit

In the last 5 days, the shares of Industrial Investment Trust Limited have given a return of 15 per cent to the investors.

Stock Market News: Amidst the rebound in equity benchmark indices today, shares of Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) hit an upper circuit of five per cent and were trading at the level of Rs 206.35 with a rise of Rs 9.80. The 52-week-high of shares of IITL, which has a market cap of about Rs 465 crore, is Rs 216 and the 52-week low is Rs 78.

In the last 5 days, the shares of Industrial Investment Trust Limited have given a return of 15 per cent to the investors. The shares have strengthened by Rs 26 from the level of Rs 180 and have crossed the level of Rs 206.

In the last 1 month, the shares of Industrial Investment Trust have given a return of 22 per cent to the investors, whereas in the last 6 months, the shares have more than doubled the capital of the investors from the low level of Rs 98.

Meanwhile, Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after falling in the past two days and ended nearly 1 per cent higher, mainly on buying in HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 490.97 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 71,847.57 points. During the day, it rallied 598.19 points or 0.83 per cent to 71,954.79 points.

The Nifty climbed 141.25 points or 0.66 per cent to 21,658.60 points.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance jumped 4.44 per cent and NTPC rose over 3 per cent. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were the other major winners.

HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

