16 Weeks Of Basic Pay, Career Services, RSU Vesting: What Meta Offers Fired Employees

Zuckerberg also added that those who're leaving the company today will not be allowed access to most Meta systems but the email addresses will be kept active throughout the day "so everyone can say farewell".

New York: Facebook parent Meta platform has been the latest Silicon Valley giant to cut its employee workforce, that too on a large scale. About 13 per cent, which is more than 11,000 employees of Meta have been shown the door. The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, has issued an apology letter to his employees taking responsibility for what went wrong. In the letter, he says everyone who has been laid off will be getting an email soon letting them know “what this layoff means for you”. According to Zuckerberg, every sacked employee will receive:

Severance: Meta will pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap.

Paid Time Off (PTO): Meta will be paying employees for all remaining PTO time.

Restricted Stock Units (RSU) Vesting: Everyone impacted will receive their November 15, 2022 vesting.

Health insurance: Meta will cover the cost of healthcare of sacked employees and families for six months.

Career services: Meta will provide three months of career support with an external vendor, including early access to unpublished job leads.

Immigration support: Those people who’re are on a visa (in the US), will be able to take advice from Meta’s immigration specialists who will guide them based on their needs.

He also said reductions are happening across both Family of Apps and Reality Labs, and that some teams will be more affected than others.