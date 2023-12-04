Home

174 Percent Return From 52-week High: This Stock Hits Percent Upper Circuit Today

The company deals with the procurement, branding, and distribution of televisions, mobile phones, smart wearables, mobile accessories, smart watches, and neckbands.

Stock Market News: The shares of Cellecor Gadgets Limited hit a 10 per cent upper circuit to Rs 241.45 per share on Monday. It is important to note that the stock falls under the SME segment with a lot of 1,200 shares. The stock provided multibagger returns of 174 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 88.15 per share.

Cellecor Gadgets Limited was incorporated in 2020. The company deals with the procurement, branding, and distribution of televisions, mobile phones, smart wearables, mobile accessories, smart watches, and neckbands.

According to the half-yearly results, the net sales increased by 85 per cent to Rs 209.66 crore, operating profit increased by 157 per cent to Rs 12.74 crore and net profit increased by 108 per cent to Rs 7.02 crore in H1FY24 compared to H1FY23.

According to annual results, the net sales increased by 118 per cent to Rs 264 crore and net profit increased by 300 per cent to Rs 8 crore in FY23 compared to FY22.

Cellecor snagged a Bollywood star as the face of their brand-new Smart TVs, blurring the lines between entertainment and tech in one electrifying move. With Varun’s star power and Cellecor’s cutting-edge tech, their Smart TVs are set to explode onto the scene, captivating audiences and redefining how we experience entertainment in our own homes.

The company’s initial public offering (IPO) was launched just a few weeks ago, and it is classified as a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) with a lot size of 1,200 shares. As of September 2023, the company’s promoters hold a 51.54% stake, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold 4.41%, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) hold 6.05%, and the remaining 38% is owned by the public.

