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LPG cylinder PRICE HIKE: How it will impact Zomato, Swiggy orders, eating at restaurants, cafes to get costlier

LPG cylinder PRICE HIKE: How it will impact Zomato, Swiggy orders, eating at restaurants, cafes to get costlier

The state-owned oil companies have hiked prices of commercial LPG cylinders (19 kg cylinders) by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday. Now, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi.

LPG cylinder PRICE HIKE: How it will impact Zomato, Swiggy orders, eating at restaurants, cafes to get costlier

LPG cylinder price hike: Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, the state-owned oil companies on Wednesday announced a steep rise in commercial LPG cylinder prices. The sudden rise in 19 kg LPG cylinder is expected to affect both restaurant owners and people as it will directly increase the prices of food. The commercial gas prices will also increase the prices of online food ordered from Zomato and Swiggy as ghost kitchens and major food outlets will also transfer the cost to customers. Following the revision, prices for 5 kg mini cylinders have been hiked by Rs 51, while 19 kg commercial cylinders range between Rs 195 to Rs 218.

Commercial LPG Price Hike: Impact On Restaurants And Food Outlets

The recent price hike in commercial cylinders will affect the running cost of restaurants and food outlets. The increase in cost of 19 kg cylinders, at a time when several cities are dealing with shortages and supplies, will directly affect the cost of food. It means that restaurant owners and other eateries will transfer the burden to their customers. For instance, when several cities were dealing with a shortage of LPG cylinders, restaurants and other eateries increased the cost of food. Even now, roadside eateries and tea stalls are selling snacks and tea at prices 20 percent higher.

LPG Cylinder PRICE HIKE: How much will you pay for 19-kg commercial cylinder? What is the domestic LPG cylinder rate? – Check city-wise prices

Commercial LPG Price Hike: Impact On Online Food Order

The cost of online food orders from Swiggy and Zomato are expected to increase due to the recent hike in commercial gas cylinders. The ghost kitchen owners and restaurant owners are also expected to increase the prices of food. It means the online food is likely to get a little costlier.

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Commercial LPG Price Hike: Zomato Price Hike

Zomato has recently hiked the platform fee to Rs. 14.9 per order on a pre-GST basis. Earlier, the fee for the food delivery app used to be Rs. 12.50, marking a hike of nearly 19.2 percent on every order. The extra charge raises the overall bill for customers ordering on Zomato.

The revised prices of commercial cylinders have come into effect immediately. Following the announcement, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai has been increased by Rs 195.50. It means the new retail cost of the commercial cylinder is Rs 2,031, earlier it was Rs 2,078.50. In Kolkata, the prices have been increased by Rs 218, bringing the new rates to Rs 2,208.50. In Chennai, the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,246 after an increase of Rs 203.

State-Wise 19-kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices

City Price (Rs. per 19 kg cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208.00 Mumbai 2,031.00 Chennai 2,246.50 Hyderabad 2,301.00 Jaipur 2,108.50 Lucknow 2,202.50

Commercial LPG Price Hike: No Change In Prices Of Domestic Cooking Gas

The oil companies have not raised domestic cooking gas prices. The prices of the 14.2-cylinder were last hiked by Rs 60 (for a 14.2 kg cylinder) on March 7. The cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is Rs 913.

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