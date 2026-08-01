19-kg LPG Price cut, Indian Railways online excess luggage booking: Key rule changes effective from August 1 that will impact your wallet

The month of August has started. Here are the list of changes that will impact consumers from August 1, 2026.

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19-kg LPG Price cut, Indian Railways online excess luggage booking: Key rule changes effective from August 1 that will impact your wallet(Photo Credit: ChatGpt)

Whenever a new month begins, many things happen that are likely to have an impact on people’s daily lives, and August 1 is no exception. On August 1, different rules and revisions have been implemented, which will affect household costs, spending, and banking services. Whether you are a salary employees, a business owner, an investor, or a housewife, these updates may have an influence on how you formulate your monthly budget. It is important to keep up to date with the recent developments in order to avoid problems in the future.

The beginning of August is accompanied by many important changes of which the public should be aware, namely modifications in the prices of LPG cylinders, banking-related changes, credit card changes, and different financial regulations posed by the government and all kinds of service providers. Though some changes can be regarded as beneficial, others may add to people’s expenditure or influence the ways an individual makes payments. Below is a rundown of the major changes that will take effect starting from August 1.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut from August 1; No change in Domestic LPG rates

Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders from August 1, offering relief to businesses and commercial establishments. Prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been reduced by Rs 209 in Kolkata and Rs 202 in Delhi from August 1, 2026. With this revision, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata starting today. There is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, according to news agency ANI, citing sources.

Prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been reduced by Rs 209 in Kolkata and Rs 202 in Delhi today. With this revision, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata starting today. There is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders: Sources pic.twitter.com/N754OIBURK — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026

Delhi Women allowed to use pink tickets for free travel in DTC buses till this date

The Delhi government has allowed them to use pink tickets for availing free travel in DTC buses till August 15, an official said on Friday, as reported by IANS. The latest development comes as a relief for women commuters. The decision automatically extends from August 1 to August 16 the deadline for the mandatory use of the Pink Saheli Smart Card (NCMC) for availing free travel, said the official. As per the revised decision, conductors will continue issuing pink tickets till August 15 midnight, while the mandatory use of the Pink Saheli Smart Card will now come into effect from August 16, said Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The Indian Railways on Friday rolled out a new digital facility aimed at making the travel process more convenient. Passengers travelling by train can now book and pay for excess luggage online while reserving their tickets.

The service integrates excess luggage booking with the online ticket reservation system, eliminating the need for passengers to visit parcel offices separately before boarding.

Indian Railways online excess luggage booking with ticket reservations

The online excess luggage booking facility is available only to passengers holding confirmed tickets and is restricted to travel classes where carrying luggage beyond the free allowance is permitted upon payment of the prescribed charges. The service is applicable for those traveling in AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, First class, sleeper class, and second class, but not for those in AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car, as the maximum permissible baggage limit in these classes is the same as the free luggage allowance.

Income tax returns (ITRs) deadline

More than 5.5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed so far for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, the Income Tax Department said on Friday, as taxpayers rushed to complete the filing process on the last day of the deadline.

Sharing a post on social media platform X, the department said over 42 lakh ITRs were filed on July 30 alone, reflecting a sharp surge in filings as the due date draws closer.