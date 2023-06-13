Home

Business

19 Severely Injured Following Gas Leak In Odisha Tata Steel Plant: Report

19 Severely Injured Following Gas Leak In Odisha Tata Steel Plant: Report

At least 19 workers have sustained severe injuries following the leakage of a dangerous gas in the Tata Steel Plant at Meramandali in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

19 Severely Injured Following Gas Leak In Odisha Tata Steel Plant: Report (Representative Image From ANI)

New Delhi: At least 19 workers have sustained severe injuries following the leakage of a dangerous gas in the Tata Steel Plant at Meramandali in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday, reported Argus News. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.