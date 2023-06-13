By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
19 Severely Injured Following Gas Leak In Odisha Tata Steel Plant: Report
At least 19 workers have sustained severe injuries following the leakage of a dangerous gas in the Tata Steel Plant at Meramandali in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.
New Delhi: At least 19 workers have sustained severe injuries following the leakage of a dangerous gas in the Tata Steel Plant at Meramandali in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday, reported Argus News. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Also Read:
- It's OFFICIAL! Maruti's New MPV Inspired By Innova Hycross To Be Called 'Invicto'; Check Details Here
- 'Babar Azam Can Easily Surpass Virat Kohli' Reckons Former Pakistan Captain Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023
- Inside Karan Deol – Drisha Acharya’s Roka Ceremony: Couple Cuts Cake; Sunny Deol Dances to 'Morni Banke' - Watch
More details are awaited.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.