19-year-old Becomes Youngest Indian With Rs 1,000 Crore Personal Wealth: Kaivalya Vohra, the 19-year-old co-founder of grocery delivery startup Zepto, is now the youngest Indian to have a personal wealth of at least Rs 1,000 crore. This has been stated by the Hurun India Rich List 2022. A majority of Kaivalya Vohra's wealth comes from an over 50% rise in the valuation of Zepto which he founded with 20-year-old Aadit Palicha. Interestingly, both Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha are Stanford University dropouts. At 19 years, Vohra has in fact become the youngest Indian and the first teenager to have a personal wealth of at least Rs 1,000 crore.

It is attributed to an over 50 percent rise in the valuation of Zepto, which he founded with Aadit Palicha in 2020. The report titled IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, showed 10 years ago, the youngest Indian on the Rich List was aged 37.

The number of Indians to have personal wealth of Rs 1,000 crore or more topped 1,100 for the first time in 2022, said the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.