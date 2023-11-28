Home

Business

190 Percent Return in 1 Year: Paramount Communications Shares in Focus As FIIs Raise Stake

190 Percent Return in 1 Year: Paramount Communications Shares in Focus As FIIs Raise Stake

An affiliate of the Paramount Cables Group, Paramount Communications Ltd., is one of India's leading wire and cable producers.

190 Percent Return in 1 Year: Paramount Communications Shares in Focus As FIIs Raise Stake

Stock Market News: The shares of Paramount Communications opened on the NSE at Rs 63.50 apiece and rallied to hit a 5% upper circuit limit at Rs 65.40 during the morning deals on Tuesday. The stock has been gaining in recent times, rising 190% in the past year and 78.93% year-to-date. It is one of the few stocks that has consistently attracted foreign institutional investor (FII) interest.

Trending Now

Paramount is one of India’s largest manufacturers of wires and cables. An affiliate of the Paramount Cables Group, Paramount Communications Ltd., is one of India’s leading wire and cable producers.

You may like to read

Paramount Communications Financials

For the September quarter of 2023-2024, wire manufacturer Paramount Cables reported a 54 per cent rise in overall net profit.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that it made a net profit of Rs 12.62 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income jumped by 17.91% YoY, from Rs 215.68 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs 254.32 crore in Q2FY24.

Expenses for Q2FY24 were Rs 234.82 crore, compared to Q2FY23’s Rs 203.5 crore.

Paramount Communications has a robust, diverse order book valued at Rs 361 crore as of September 30, 2023.

Paramount Communications Shareholding Pattern

During Q2FY24, the company reported promoters’ shareholding of 53.51%, FIIs stake of 7.61%, DIIs stake of 0.10% and public stake of 38.79%. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) boosted their holding from 0.52% in Q1FY24 to 76.1% in Q2FY24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.