New Delhi: Raising alarm bells, AirAsia India's two A320 aircraft, headed from Delhi to Srinagar, were forced to return to national capital as they faced technical snags mid-air within a span of approximately six hours on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The Delhi-Srinagar flight I5-712, which was being operated on A320 aircraft with registration number VT-APJ, took off from the Delhi airport at around 11.55 AM, a passenger on the flight told PTI. After the plane was mid-air for about half an hour, the pilot announced that the aircraft (VT-APJ) is facing a technical snag, the passenger stated. VT-APJ aircraft safely returned to Delhi airport at around 1.45 PM with all the passengers, the passenger stated.

Another A320 aircraft with registration number VT-RED was arranged by the airline to conduct the I5-712 flight so that the stranded passengers could be taken to Srinagar, the passenger said. Some time after the second plane took off, the pilot announced that this aircraft (VT-RED) too has developed a technical snag and it will have to return to the Delhi airport, he added. VT-RED aircraft safely returned to Delhi airport at around 5.30 PM with the passengers. The airline then told the passengers that they can either cancel their flight and get the refund, or they can book another flight within the next 30 days, the passenger stated.

What AirAsia India said?

When asked about the incident, AirAsia India spokesperson said, “AirAsia India confirms that flight from Delhi to Srinagar had to return back to Delhi on account of a technical snag. The aircraft is being operated after rectification of the snag to recover continuity of operations to and from Srinagar.”

“We regret the inconvenience and disruption to the travel plans of our guests and reaffirm our commitment to safety in all our operations,” the spokesperson noted. Airbus, which manufactures A320 aircraft, did not respond to PTI’s request for statement on this matter.

(With PTI inputs)