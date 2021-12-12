New Delhi: Due to a 2-day nationwide bank strike, the operations of the State Bank of India (SBI) are likely to be affected on 16 and 17 December. According to a report by Mint, the strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) against the government’s move to privatise public sector banks.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction Will Take Place in 2nd Week of January: Report

“We have been advised by the lndian Banks’ Association (lBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on l6th & l7th December, 2021 in support of their demands. We advise that while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of Strike, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted by the Strike,” SBI said in an exchange filing on 10 December, according to the report. Also Read - BREAKING: Karnataka Detects Third Case of Omicron; India's Tally Reaches 36

UFBU is an umbrella organisation of bank unions. AIBOC officials believe that this move to privatise PSBs will hurt the priority sectors of the economy. They also believe that it will impact the credit flow to self-help groups and to the rural economy, as reported by PTI. Also Read - Tennis World Pays Tribute to Spanish Great Manolo Santana on His Demise

PTI also reported that according to experts, 70 per cent of the country’s total deposits are with the public sector banks and handing them over to private capital will put the common man’s money deposited with these banks into jeopardy.

Interestingly, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, while presenting the budget for the year 2021, that two public sector banks will be privatised during the current fiscal.