New Delhi: According to the latest Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) report, India has provided employment to 2 lakh people in the second quarter of 2021. The report was launched on January 10, 2022, by Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour And Employment at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi. This was the second round of the QES report. The report of the first round was released in September 2021.

The total employment in the nine sectors, according to the second round of QES, stands at 3.1 crores. Yadav tweeted, "Released the report on the second round (July-September 2021) of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES). Happy to note that the employment is showing an increasing trend and the estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors from the second round of QES stands at 3.1 crore."

Released the report on the second round (July –September 2021) of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES). Happy to note that the employment is showing an increasing trend and the estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors from the second round of QES stands at 3.1 crore. pic.twitter.com/mYLrwRYqCq — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) January 10, 2022

A Look At Key Findings From First Round Of QES (September 2021)

IT/BPO Sector saw the maximum growth of 152 per cent, followed by Health at 77 per cent.

Around 90 per cent of the establishments work with less than 100 employees.

The participation of female workers in the workforce stood at 29 per cent.

19 per cent of the establishments provide on-job training to their workers.

Around 88 per cent of workers were regular workers, 2 per cent were casual ones.

What Is QES?

The QES or Quarterly Employment Survey is a quarterly survey conducted by the Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the formal as well as the informal sectors of the economy. It tells about the employment status in nine different sectors in the economy.

The nine sectors include Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation and Restaurant, IT/BPO and Financial Services. The numbers are compared with the data of 2013-14 to see the overall growth of employment in India.