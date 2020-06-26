New Delhi: The Indian Railways has produced around two lakh Personal Protective Equipment, PPE gowns and over seven lakh masks during the lockdown period — till June 24. The ministry has said it is geared up to meet the challenge of providing protection to its front line medical workers and other operational staff persons, from the COVID 19 pandemic. Also Read - Stop Vande Bharat And Other Flights From COVID States to Bengal, Urges Mamata

“Indian Railways, in coordination with other Ministries and state governments, is totally geared up to meet the challenge of providing protection to its front line medical workers and other operational staff persons, from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is using all its resources in a coordinated manner to create/upgrade its facilities,” the railway ministry said in a statement. Also Read - Now, Novak Djokovic's Coach Goran Ivanisevic Also Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A railway ministry official said the railways workshops took up the challenge and raw material for producing these items was also procured by the field units. The PPE coverall target for June and July has been set at 1.5 lakh each, which is likely to be revised upwards. Also Read - 280 Containment Zones in Delhi: South Delhi Most Affected, 77 Areas Decontained, 32 Scaled Down | Check List

“Northern Railway was nominated for centralised procurement of raw material required for manufacture of PPE coveralls, a critical component with respect to quality. All in-house manufactured products satisfy all applicable quality standards,” he said.

(With Agency Inputs)