New Delhi: Food aggregator app Swiggy claimed to make a New Year Eve record with above 2 million orders delivered by just 9 pm on Friday, December 31. The company said it had broken its last new year eve’s record of 5500 orders per minute by 6610 orders per minute in 2021 by 7 pm already. “Taking a tweet break. Crossed 2 million orders on Swiggy and many more lined up. BRB!,” the food delivery major tweeted at 9.06 pm.Also Read - Karnataka Further Imposes Curbs In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi; Bans Entry To Sea Beaches After 7 PM | Guidelines Here

“Nothing beats the joy of breaking our own record! From 5500 orders per minute last NYE, to 6610 orders per minute already in 2021, it’s been quite a journey,” another tweet by Swiggy at 7.02 pm read. Also Read - Bengaluru: MG Road, Indiranagar And Other Major Streets to Remain Shut From 6 PM Today | Full List of Roads to Avoid

if top 5 orders placed today throughout India for Swiggy were added in one cart, this is what it would look like 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EjTyx1Ik5W — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021

Also Read - New Year’s Eve: Google Bids Adieu to 2021 With a Colourful Confetti Doodle

Giving some insight into how India plans to start its New Year 2022, it said: “Looks like India is already prepping for the next day hangover breakfast with @SwiggyInstamart! 15,458 cartons of eggs; 35,177 bags of tomatoes; 27,574 bags of onions; 7,822 bread packets ordered.”