2 New Vande Bharat Trains To Run From Mumbai-Pune To Shegaon: Report

Two new Vande Bharat trains will soon be running on the Mumbai to Shegaon and Pune to Shegaon routes.

New Delhi: Vande Bharat trains are reaching every corner of the country, and in the process, there are reports that two new Vande Bharat trains will soon be running on the Mumbai to Shegaon and Pune to Shegaon routes. Yes! According to a statement made by a senior officer at Central Railway, there are speculations that two new Vande Bharat trains will be running soon, as per a report by the Pune Times Mirror.

The news reports have brought a sense of joy to the devotees of Gajanan Maharaj, who flock to Shegaon in large numbers daily. Shegaon, also known as Sant Gajanan Maharaj’s Pandhari of Vidarbha, holds significant spiritual importance and this announcement is expected to make a great impact on the lives of the devotees who want to travel to the religious location.

Mumbai-Pune To Shegaon Route Details

As of today, the timetable, ticket pricing and route details of the two above trains are yet to be announced.

Upgrading Regular Rail Bogies To Vande Bharat Standards A Dynamic Move: Jupiter Wagon Ltd

Hailing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of plans to upgrade 40,000 regular bogies to Vande Bharat standards, mobility solutions provider Jupiter Wagons Limited managing director Vivek Lohia said it is a dynamic move in the right direction.

Describing the announcement as a significant milestone in India’s railway modernisation journey, Lohia said that this initiative reflects a dedicated effort to elevate passenger safety, comfort, and operational efficiency to global standards.

“As the nation progresses towards modernising its railway infrastructure, this move underscores a commitment to excellence and sets a benchmark for future development. It is a testament to the ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and reliability of our railway services, ultimately benefiting millions of passengers across the country,” Lohia added.

Lohia said that the proposal seems to have a transformative vision for the rail sector, emphasising strategic initiatives such as the port connectivity corridor, the energy, mineral and cement corridors, and especially the high traffic density corridor.

According to him, these corridors will signify a pivotal step towards enhancing connectivity, driving economic growth, and ensuring passenger safety.

“With a focus on outcomes over outlays, the government underscores its commitment to timely delivery and cost-effective logistics solutions. Also, these are core infrastructures and every penny invested in core infrastructure has a rebound effect on the economy. The announcement reflects a bold stride towards holistic transformation and underscores the government’s dedication to modernizing India’s railway infrastructure,” he added

