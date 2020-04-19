New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Sunday refuted reports which claimed that the government is planning a 20 per cent deduction in salaries and pensions of central government employees. Also Read - Coronavirus: Centre Promulgates Ordinance For 30% Pay Cut in Allowances, Pensions of MPs | Highlights

Calling the reports false on Twitter, the Finance Ministry said,”It is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in central government pensions is being planned. This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements,” said a Finance Ministry tweet.

It added,”It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by the Government Cash Management instructions.” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also shared the ministry’s tweet.

Notably, a social media user had asked a question regarding the reports on reduction in pensions. Replying to the tweet, Sitharaman said: “Thanks for approaching for a clarification. There is no cut in pensions.”

Later, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh asserted that government has neither held any discussion nor considered cutting the pension of senior citizens. “Also, under PM Modi, govt can never take such an insensitive step of transferring the pension money of people above 80 years of age to COVID- fund”, he added.