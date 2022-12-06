2022 Major Layoffs: PepsiCo To Cut Hundreds Of Corporate Jobs In Headquarters Roles

PepsiCo Layoff: PepsiCo makes Doritos, Lays potato chips and Quaker Oats, along with its namesake cola. As of Dec. 25 last year, PepsiCo employed about 309,000 people worldwide, including about 129,000 people in the U.S.

2022 Major Layoffs: PepsiCo To Cut Hundreds Of Corporate Jobs In Headquarters Roles

2022 Major Layoffs: Beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of jobs in its North American snacks and beverages division. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, it is a part of a plan “to simplify the organization so we can operate more efficiently”—making it the latest company to plan major cuts amid fears that inflation could slide the economy into recession.

The layoffs will affect employees of its food and beverage businesses in Chicago; Plano, Texas and Purchase, New York, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter and a company memo.

The company’s beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts because the snacks unit already shrank its workforce through a voluntary retirement program, according to the Journal.

PepsiCo makes Doritos, Lays potato chips and Quaker Oats, along with its namesake cola. As of Dec. 25 last year, PepsiCo employed about 309,000 people worldwide, including about 129,000 people in the U.S.

After reporting a jump in quarterly sales and profits, PepsiCo executives in October said they were cutting costs to offset the pressure on profit margins and to weather what appeared to be worsening macroeconomic conditions.

PepsiCo joins other companies, including Walmart Inc. and Ford Motor Co., that have been trimming white-collar workers even as they hold on to front-line staff. Meanwhile, an advertising slowdown has pushed many tech and media companies into layoff mode.

National Public Radio is restricting hiring and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s CNN is cutting jobs, as are several other media giants. Also, PC-maker Hewlett Packard said it would layoff as many as 6,000 employees over the next three years as the slumping world economy continues to embroil the US tech sector.