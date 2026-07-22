2026 ITR filing deadline nears: Here’s why waiting for last-minute extension is risky

As the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) approaches, many taxpayers choose to wait, hoping the government will give them more time. While extensions have been announced in some years, they are not guaranteed and are usually granted only under special circumstances.

Waiting until the last moment can create unnecessary problems. Missing the deadline may lead to penalties, delays in receiving tax refunds and added pressure if technical issues arise. Filing the return early not only helps avoid these risks but also gives taxpayers enough time to fix any errors or missing documents before the due date.

Here is why filing ITR early is critical

Many taxpayers wait until the last few days before the deadline to log in to the income tax portal. This is often when they discover mismatches in their financial details, leaving very little time to correct the errors before the filing window closes.

Filing the return early gives taxpayers enough time to fix such issues, helping them avoid delays in refunds and ensuring they receive all the tax benefits they are eligible for.

Another important step is reviewing the tax regime before filing. Many salaried employees continue with the tax regime they selected at the beginning of the financial year, even though their income or investments may have changed over time.

The better option depends on a person’s final income and eligible deductions. For example, someone earning Rs 15 lakh a year may pay less tax under the new tax regime if they have limited deductions. However, if the same taxpayer claims deductions such as Rs 2 lakh in home loan interest, Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C, and Rs 25,000 under Section 80D, the old tax regime could result in lower tax.

Tax experts advise comparing both tax regimes using the final financial figures before filing. They also recommend checking all income and tax details well in advance to ensure a smooth filing process, avoid penalties and receive refunds without unnecessary delays.

Why an ITR deadline extension is unlikely this year

Tax experts believe the chances of extending the July 31 ITR filing deadline are low because the main reasons that led to an extension last year do not exist this time.

Last year, taxpayers were given extra time as the Income Tax Department released the ITR forms and filing utilities late, leaving people with less time to submit their returns. This year, however, the forms and online filing system were made available much earlier.

Experts say the deadline is unlikely to be extended unless there is a major technical problem or a widespread issue with the e-filing portal.

The Income Tax Department has also been urging taxpayers to file their returns well before the deadline. With important documents such as Form 16, Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and pre-filled tax details already available for most taxpayers, the filing process has become much easier than in previous years.