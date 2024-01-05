Home

21 Percent Return in 5 Days: Marsons Limited Shares Hit Upper Circuit | Check Key Details Here

In the last 5 days, Marsons Limited shares have given investors a 21% return and its shares have reached the level of 9.55 rupees from the level of 7.90 rupees.

Stock Market News: On Friday, the shares of Marsons Limited had an upper circuit of five percent and were trading at the level of 9.55 rupees. Marsons Limited is a manufacturer of electricity components. Marsons Limited is a company with a market capitalization of around Rs 133 crore. The products of the company include transformers to various types of electricity substation equipment. Marsons Limited’s shares have reached the 52-week high today. The 52-week low of Marsons Limited’s share is 3.5 rupees.

In the last 5 days, Marsons Limited shares have given investors a 21% return and its shares have reached the level of 9.55 rupees from the level of 7.90 rupees. Marsons Limited shares have given investors a bumper return of 90% so far from the level of ₹5 on July 25 last year.

The shares of Marsons Limited, the leader in the transformer business, reached the lower level of 3.21 rupees on February 9, 2023, from where investors have received a bumper return of 200%

During the COVID-19 pandemic, on February 28, 2020, the shares of Marsons Limited fell to a low level of Rs 2.80. The products of Marsons Limited include a variety of electrical and electrical components, etc. The company manufactures a variety of distribution and power transformers.

Marsons Limited has a range of transformers from 10 kVA to 160 MVA, 220 kV class furnished transformers, dry-type transformers, and various types of special application transformers.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

